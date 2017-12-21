Public Notice: Groveland Township

The regular meeting of the Groveland Township Planning Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals will meet on the following dates for the 2018 year. Meetings are at 7:00 p.m. at the Groveland Township Hall, 4695 Grange Hall Road, Holly, MI 48442.
Planning Commission Board of Zoning Appeals
January 23 (as needed)
March 27 January 9
May 22 February 13
July 24 March 13
September 25 April 10
November 27 May 8
June 12
July 10
August 14
September 11
October 9
November 13
December 11
This notice is posted in compliance with the Open Meetings Act, Public Act 267 of 1976, as amended (MCL 41.72a(2,3) and the Americans with Disabilities Act.
