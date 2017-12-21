Public Notice: Groveland Township

The regular meeting of the Groveland Township Board of Zoning Appeals will be held on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. at the Groveland Township Hall, 4695 Grange Hall Road, Holly, MI 48442. The purpose of the meeting is to hear the following:

BZA 2018-001, Mike Ottman, Bid Sky Dr., Holly, MI. (MAIN CROSSROADS Tripp rd., & Dixie Hwy) Sec. 02-18-351-009. FRONT YARD SET BACK, SIDE SET BACK.

Additional information is available at the Township Office during regular business hours. If you are unable to attend the meeting, your written comments are welcome at the Township Office prior to the night of the meeting.