Public Notice: Groveland Township

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP

LEGAL NOTICE

The regular meeting of the Groveland Planning Commission will be held on Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. at the Groveland Township Hall, 4695 Grange Hall Road, Holly, MI 48442. The purpose of the meeting is to hear the following:

Z 2018-001, HOMER TOLLIVER, DIXIE HWY , HOLLY, MI. Sec. 02-07-376-001, 02-07-326-008, 02-07-326-007, 02-07-326-006 4 PARCELS FROM REF TO B-3.

Additional information is available at the Township Office during regular business hours. If you are unable to attend the meeting, your written comments are welcome at the Township Office prior to the night of the meeting.

Publish in The Citizen 1-06-17