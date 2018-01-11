Public Notice: Groveland Township

Synopsis

Groveland Twp. Board 1-8-2018

Call To Order & Roll Call

Approved: Consent Agenda

Budget Amendment, Accts Payable

Board Minutes Twp. /Fire 12/11/2017

NEW BUSINESS

Approved Renewal Rate for Dental &Eye Care

Discussed OCCMTA January Meeting

Approved Deputy Clerk to Attend Master Academy

Discussed and Set Date for January Fire Budget

Discussed and Set Budget Workshop Date

FIREBOARD:

Approved Roscoe Holtz Promotion to Sergeant

Approved Increase of Ambulance Rates

