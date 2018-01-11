Public Notice: Groveland Township

Synopsis
Groveland Twp. Board 1-8-2018
Call To Order & Roll Call
Approved: Consent Agenda
Budget Amendment, Accts Payable
Board Minutes Twp. /Fire 12/11/2017
NEW BUSINESS
Approved Renewal Rate for Dental &Eye Care
Discussed OCCMTA January Meeting
Approved Deputy Clerk to Attend Master Academy
Discussed and Set Date for January Fire Budget
Discussed and Set Budget Workshop Date
FIREBOARD:
Approved Roscoe Holtz Promotion to Sergeant
Approved Increase of Ambulance Rates
Patti Back
Recording Secretary
Publish in The Citizen 1-13-17
Synopsis