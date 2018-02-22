Public Notice: Groveland Township

PUBLIC NOTICE

TO THE TAXPAYERS AND PROPERTY OWNERS OF

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP

2018

BOARD OF REVIEW MEETINGS

The Board of Review of the Township of Groveland will meet at the GROVELAND TOWNSHIP HALL, 4695 Grange Hall Road, Holly, Michigan, Upper Level, For the purpose of reviewing the assessment roll and hearing any objections thereof at the following dates and times:

Tuesday, March 6, 2018 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Monday, March 12, 2018 1:00 PM to 4:30 PM

6:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Wednesday, March 14, 2018 1:00 PM to 4:30 PM

6:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Additional days will be scheduled, if necessary, to give everyone an opportunity to appeal their assessment.

Property owners may file their protest by letter provided the are received at the Township Hall NO LATER THAN 9:00 PM, March 14, 2018. For those wishing to protest in person, please schedule an appointment by calling:

OAKLAND COUNTY EQUALIZATION DIVISION

248-858-1861

If you have any questions regarding the above notice, please feel free to call Shelly Kidd, Deputy Treasurer at GROVELAND TOWNSHIP office during regular business hours at 248-634-4152.

