Public Notice: Groveland Township

PUBLIC NOTICE – PUBLIC HEARING

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP

ATTENTION RESIDENTS

MARCH 12, 2018

BUDGET HEARING FY 2017-2018

The Groveland Township Board will hold a public hearing at the regular Township Board of Trustees meeting on the proposed operating budget(s) for the Township General Fund, Building Fund and Fire Department Operating Fund at the Township Hall, 4695 Grange Hall Road, Holly, MI 48442 on March 12, 2018 at 7:00p.m. A copy of the proposed budget(s) is available for public inspection at the township office or by contacting the clerk.

The property tax millage rate proposed to be levied To support the proposed budget(s) will be a Subject of this public hearing (MCL 141.412)

1.00 Mill Township Operations

3.94 Mills Fire

Department Operations

The Groveland Township Board will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aid and services, such as signers for the hearing impaired and audiotapes of printed materials being considered at the meeting, to individuals with disabilities upon six (6) days notice to the Clerk’s office by writing or calling to the address and phone number listed in this notice.

This notice is posted in compliance with PA42 of 1995, MCL 211.24e (2) (3) by complying with Section 16 of the Uniform Budgeting and Accounting Act (MCL 141.436), MCL and Americans with Disabilities (ADA).

Pamela Mazich, Clerk

4695 Grange Hall Road, Holly, MI 48442

248-634-4152

clerk@grovelandtownship.net

Publish in The Citizen 2-24-18