Public Notice: Groveland Township

Synopsis
Groveland Twp. Board 2-12-2018
Call To Order & Roll Call
Approved Agenda as Amended
Approved: Consent Agenda
Budget Amendment, Accts Payable
Board Minutes Twp. /Fire 1/8/2018 &
Special Board Minutes 1/24/2018
PRESENTATION
Representative Joe Graves Attendance Recognition
NEW BUSINESS
Denied Re-Zoning of Tolliver Property
Approved 2018 Membership TIA
Approved Tri-Party Funds to Tripp Rd.
Approved MABAS Rent
Approved Planning & Zoning Fees
Approved Painting of Township Office
Approved BGYA Executive Board
Set Date for Special Fire Board Budget Mtg.
RESOLUTIONS
No Action on Headlee Amendment
Approved Supervisor Salary 2018
Approved Clerk Salary 2018
Approved Treasurer Salary 2018
Approved Trustees Salary 2018
FIREBOARD:
Approved New Hires
Approved Repairs to Life Pack
Patti Back
Recording Secretary
Publish in The Citizen 2-24-18