Hadley Cemetery Association

Public Announcement

The Annual Meeting will be held on March 28th, 2018 at 6 p.m. at the Groveland Township offices located at 4695 Grange Hall Road, Holly, Michigan, 48442. The meeting is to vote on board election and updated bylaws.

Publish in The Citizen 3-17-18, 3-24-18