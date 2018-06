Public Notice: Groveland Township

SYNOPSIS

GROVELAND TWP. BOARD 6-11-2018

Call To Order & Roll Call

Approved Agenda

Approved: Consent Agenda

Accts Payable

Budget Amendments

Board Minutes Twp. /Fire 5/5/2018

Special Mtg. Minutes 5/22 & 6/4/2018

PRESENTATION

David Lossing for State Representative

OLD BUSINESS

Approved Neo Post Postage Meter

NEW BUSINESS

Approved MTA Dues

Approved Twp. Policies/Procedures Update

Approved J. Watson Bldg. Inspector

Approved J. Zielke Bldg. Plan Review

Approved K. Carpentar as Fill-In Plbg. Insp.

Approved Appt. J. Kelty to Planning Commission

Approved Amendment of Fees

Approved Zoning Ord. amendment

Approved Site Plan Ord. Amendment

Approved Mining Permits

Approved Tripp Rd. Agreement

Discussed MTA Right to Farm Act Workshop

Approved Groveland Oaks Fireworks

Approved Camp Tamarack Fireworks

FIREBOARD:

No Business at the Time

Survey’s Will Be Opened 8am, 6/20/2018

Patti Back

Recording Secretary

Publish in The Citizen 6-16-18