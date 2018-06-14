PUBLIC NOTICE – Groveland Township

Chapter 38

Subdivision and

Other Divisions of Land

Section 38-291 – Definitions.

In-house administrative staff means the township staff personnel or consulting planner whom may review the application: supervisor, administrative staff planner, planning coordinator or planning department, and/or the township consulting planner.

Planner means the township supervisor, township staff planner, planning coordinator or planning department, or the township consulting planner.

Sec. 38-294 – Review of application – Planning Commission or In-House Administrative staff.

(b) In order to provide sufficient time to review an application to divide, or divide and combine property, an application shall not be scheduled for review by the planning commission unless the application has been received by the township 30 days from the date of submission of an application, or 30 days prior to the next planning commission meeting if application must be scheduled for review by the planning commission. Upon conclusion of its review the planning commission or in-house administrative staff shall:

(1) Approve the application, because the application is in substantial compliance with the requirements of this Code;

(2) Deny approval of the application. Because it does not meet the standards in Section 38-293; or

(3) Table the applicant’s request pending revisions to the application

Sec. 38-296. – Same – Staff

(b) The planners, in conducting their review, shall find that the following requirements are met before recommending approval by the in-house administrative staff or recommending if the application must be scheduled for review by the planning commission.

(1) The minimum land area requirements of each division, combination, or division and combination meet land area of the zoning district

(2) Minimum property width requirement of the district must be met at the Minimum required front yard setback line of the district.

Sec. 38-296.

(3) The length of each division, combination, or division and combination does Exceed four times its width

(4) A deed strip does not exceed 600 feet in length, is not more nor less than 60 feet wide, not located next to any other deed strip, public road or private easement.

At a regular meeting of the Groveland Township Board heldMonday, June 11, 2018 an amendment to Section 38(Subdivision and Other Division of Land) was approved and adopted by a vote of 5 – 0. Copies of theamendmentare available for your inspectionat the Groveland Township office during regular business hours. Effective June 11, 2018.

Pamela Mazich, Clerk

Publish in The Citizen 6-16-18