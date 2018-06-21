Public Notice: Groveland Township

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

COMMUNUITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT FUNDS

Reprogramming 2016 – 2017

Senior Center Funding

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that in accordance with Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) requirements a Public Hearing will be held by the Township of Groveland on Monday, July 09, 2018 at 7:00 pm at the Township Office located at 4695 Grange Hall Road, Holly to receive written and verbal comment regarding the reprogramming of federal CDBG funds as follows.

Account Number Activity Description Program Year

731696 Senior Center 2016

731696 Senior Center 2017

The reprogramming request is to include a water heater, upgrade electrical system, complete kitchen renovation (2016), install energy efficient windows and insulated commercial grade interior and exterior doors for the remodel of the Edna Burton Ortonville Senior Center.

Arrangements to reasonably accommodate special needs, including handicap accessibility or interpreter, will be made upon receiving 72-hour notice. Township office is closed on Friday and request to reasonably accommodate special needs should be received by the close of business Thursday at 4:00pm. Contact Pamela Mazich at 248-634-4152 or clerk@grovelandtownship.net for special needs or further information.

Pamela Mazich, Clerk

Publish in The Citizen 06-23-18