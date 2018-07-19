PUBLIC NOTICE –

Groveland Township

Sec. 18 -3 – FEES

Update Site Plan Process Fees & Site Improvement Fees

1.Pre-application meeting:

Administrative fee – nonrefundable 250.00

Review by consultants – trust account 500.00

Total 750.00

2.Preliminary site plan: All zoning districts

Administrative fee – nonrefundable 250.00

Application Review by Planning Commission –

nonrefundable 840.00

Application review by consultant

(may be refundable) 4500.00

Total 5590.00

3.Engineering construction plan review: All zoning districts

Administrative – nonrefundable 250.00

Application review by Planning Commission 840.00

Application review by consultant (may be refundable) 2000.00

Total 3090.00

4.Final site plan: All zoning districts

Administrative – nonrefundable 250.00

Application review by Planning Commission 840.00

Application review by consultant (may be refundable) 500.00

Total 1590.00

E-1Extractive – Mining Review Fees:

Administrative fee – nonrefundable 250.00

Application Review by Planning Commission –

nonrefundable 840.00

Application review by consultant (may be refundable) 2500.00

Total 3590.00

Special land uses not included within a specific use district:

Administrative fee – nonrefundable 250.00

Application Review by Planning Commission –

nonrefundable 840.00

Application review by consultant (may be refundable)

4500.00

Total 5590.00

Private Roads:

Administrative – nonrefundable 250.00

Application review by Planning Commission 840.00

Application review by consultant (may be refundable)

2000.00

Total 3090.00

Sanitary landfill: 7500.00

Application review & deposit Deposit to cover the cost of professional and expert advice to the township board, such as attorney fees, professional planner’s fees (may be refundable)

Site Improvements: All zoning districts

Vacant / Reoccupied – All zoning districts In-house administrative review – nonrefundable 250.00

Application review by consultant (may be refundable) 180.00

Total 430.00

Change of use – all nonresidential zoning districts In-house administrative review (nonrefundable) 250.00

Application review by consultant (may be refundable) 180.00

Total 430.00

Adult Entertainment:

Administrative fee – nonrefundable 1000.00

License fee 750.00

Total 1750.00

Pollution Control:

Administrative fee – nonrefundable 250.00

Application review by consultant (may be refundable)

1000.00

Total 1250.00

Outdoor assembly permit: 100.00

Each 100 attendees over 500 10.00

Arcades, mechanical amusement devices and similar uses:

Arcade (principal use, six or more devices), annual license fees, plus $10.00 for each electronic, electromechanical, mechanical amusement device present on premises 100.00

Amusement devices (accessory use, less than six devices) for a place of business or business establishment regulated by this chapter, annual license fee for each electronic, electromechanical, mechanical amusement device present on premises 25.00

Off-street parking lots/vehicle parking during special events:

Special use Permit 250.00 Additional Reviews:

Any additional review thereafter by the planning commission 840.00

One-half the regular fee if other items are on the agenda 420.00 Application to the township building department may be made after ALL final approvals including final site plan approval and all applicable ordinance requirements have been meet.

Special site inspections:

Approved by the Township Board, hourly rate per inspection or consultant.

At a regular meeting of the Groveland Township Board held Monday, July 09, 2018 an amendment to Section 18- Fees – Site Plan Process was approved and adopted by a vote Of 4 – 0. (4 Yes, 1 excused)

Copies of the amendment are available for your inspection at the Groveland Township office during regular business hours. Effective July 09, 2018.

Pamela Mazich, Clerk

