PUBLIC NOTICE –
Groveland Township
Sec. 18 -3 – FEES
Update Site Plan Process Fees & Site Improvement Fees
1.Pre-application meeting:
Administrative fee – nonrefundable      250.00
Review by consultants – trust account   500.00
Total              750.00
2.Preliminary site plan:    All zoning districts
Administrative fee – nonrefundable       250.00
Application Review by Planning Commission –
nonrefundable   840.00
Application review by consultant
(may be refundable)     4500.00
Total   5590.00
3.Engineering construction plan review:   All zoning districts
Administrative – nonrefundable   250.00
Application review by Planning Commission       840.00
Application review by consultant (may be refundable)    2000.00
Total              3090.00
4.Final site plan: All zoning districts
Administrative – nonrefundable  250.00
Application review by Planning Commission                                                       840.00
Application review by consultant (may be refundable)                                    500.00
Total   1590.00
E-1Extractive – Mining Review Fees:
Administrative fee – nonrefundable      250.00
Application Review by Planning Commission –
nonrefundable   840.00
Application review by consultant (may be refundable)            2500.00
Total   3590.00
Special land uses not included within a specific use district:
Administrative fee – nonrefundable      250.00
Application Review by Planning Commission –
nonrefundable   840.00
Application review by consultant (may be refundable)
4500.00
Total   5590.00
Private Roads:
Administrative – nonrefundable   250.00
Application review by Planning Commission       840.00
Application review by consultant (may be refundable)
2000.00
Total   3090.00
Sanitary landfill:      7500.00
Application review & deposit                                                    Deposit to cover the cost of professional and expert advice to the township board, such as attorney fees, professional planner’s fees (may be refundable)
Site Improvements:  All zoning districts
Vacant / Reoccupied – All zoning districts              In-house administrative review – nonrefundable  250.00
Application review by consultant (may be refundable)    180.00
Total   430.00
Change of use – all nonresidential zoning districts     In-house administrative review (nonrefundable)  250.00
Application review by consultant (may be refundable)            180.00
Total   430.00
Adult Entertainment:
Administrative fee – nonrefundable      1000.00
License fee     750.00
Total   1750.00
Pollution Control:
Administrative fee – nonrefundable      250.00
Application review by consultant (may be refundable)
1000.00
Total  1250.00
Outdoor assembly permit:        100.00
Each 100 attendees over 500      10.00
Arcades, mechanical amusement devices and similar uses:
Arcade (principal use, six or more devices), annual license fees, plus $10.00 for each electronic, electromechanical, mechanical amusement device present on premises                      100.00
Amusement devices (accessory use, less than six devices) for a place of business or business   establishment regulated by this chapter, annual license fee for each electronic, electromechanical, mechanical amusement device present on premises      25.00
Off-street parking lots/vehicle parking during special events:
Special use Permit      250.00  Additional Reviews:
Any additional review thereafter by the planning commission                     840.00
One-half the regular fee if other items are on the agenda                                       420.00  Application to the township building department may be made after ALL final approvals including final site plan approval and all applicable ordinance requirements have been meet.
Special site inspections:
Approved by the Township Board, hourly rate per inspection or consultant.
At a regular meeting of the Groveland Township Board held Monday, July 09, 2018 an amendment to Section 18- Fees – Site Plan Process was approved and adopted by a vote Of 4 – 0.  (4 Yes, 1 excused)
Copies of the amendment are available for your inspection at the Groveland Township office during regular business hours.  Effective July 09, 2018.
Pamela Mazich, Clerk
Publish in The Citizen 7-21-18

