Public Notice: Groveland Township

NOTICE OF PRIMARY ELECTION – AUGUST 7, 2018

IN

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP

To the Qualified Electors:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Primary Election will be held in:

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP

County of Oakland, State of Michigan

TUESDAY, AUGUST 7, 2018

THE POLLS will be open

7 o’clock a.m. until 8 o’clock p.m.

ALL POLLING PLACES ARE HANDICAP ACCESSIBLE

BRAILLE & AUDIO VERSIONS OF VOTING INSTRUCTIONS ARE AVAILABLE

AT THE POLLING PLACES LISTED BELOW:

Precinct 1 – Groveland Township Hall

(4695 Grange Hall Road)

Precinct 2 – Groveland Fire Station No. 1

(14645 Dixie Hwy. Training Center)

Precinct 3 – Groveland Fire Station No.

(3085 Grange Hall Road)

FOR THE PURPOSE OF ELECTING CANDIDATES FOR THE FOLLOWING OFFICES:

CONGRESSIONAL United States Representative in Congress – 8th District

United States Senator

STATE Governor

Representative in State Legislature– 51st District

State Senator – 14th District

COUNTY County Commissioner

LOCAL Delegates to County Convention

ABSENT VOTER BALLOTS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM:

PAMELA MAZICH, CLERK

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP

4695 GRANGE HALL RD.

HOLLY, MI 48442

248/634-4152

clerk@grovelandtownship.net

