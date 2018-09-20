Public Notice: Groveland Township

Synopsis
Groveland Twp. Board 9-10-2018
Call To Order & Roll Call
Approved Agenda
Approved: Consent Agenda
Budget Amendments
Accts Payable
Financial Reports
Board Minutes Twp. /Fire/Special 8/10/18
NEW BUSINESS
Approved Appointment of Fire Chief
Approved Re-Zoning for ORV Park
Tabled Accessory Bldg. Amendment
Approved Text Change on Changeable Sign Ordinance
Approved Counter and FOIA Fees Change
Discussed mTA Oakland County Chapter Meeting
Approved Additional Funding for Youth Assistance Programs
Discussed Clerk Mazich’s Retirement Last Day Sept. 27TH
Clerk Mazich Recommended Deputy Clerk Patti Back to Clerk Position
Clerk Mazich will Post an Ad for the Clerk’s Position
RESOLUTIONS:
Approved Fire Dept. Oakland County Hazard Mitigation
Approved September 2018 as National Recovery Month
FIREBOARD:
Approved New Hire Mike Skupin.
Approved Ambulance Repair
Patti Back
Recording Secretary
Publish in The Citizen 9-22-18
