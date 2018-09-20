Public Notice: Groveland Township

Synopsis

Groveland Twp. Board 9-10-2018

Call To Order & Roll Call

Approved Agenda

Approved: Consent Agenda

Budget Amendments

Accts Payable

Financial Reports

Board Minutes Twp. /Fire/Special 8/10/18

NEW BUSINESS

Approved Appointment of Fire Chief

Approved Re-Zoning for ORV Park

Tabled Accessory Bldg. Amendment

Approved Text Change on Changeable Sign Ordinance

Approved Counter and FOIA Fees Change

Discussed mTA Oakland County Chapter Meeting

Approved Additional Funding for Youth Assistance Programs

Discussed Clerk Mazich’s Retirement Last Day Sept. 27TH

Clerk Mazich Recommended Deputy Clerk Patti Back to Clerk Position

Clerk Mazich will Post an Ad for the Clerk’s Position

RESOLUTIONS:

Approved Fire Dept. Oakland County Hazard Mitigation

Approved September 2018 as National Recovery Month

FIREBOARD:

Approved New Hire Mike Skupin.

Approved Ambulance Repair

Patti Back

Recording Secretary

Publish in The Citizen 9-22-18