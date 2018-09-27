Public Notice: Groveland Township

Groveland Township

NOTICE OF CLOSE

OF REGISTRATION FOR THE

NOVEMBER 6, 2018

GENERAL ELECTION

To the Qualified Electors of Groveland Township, County of Oakland:

Notice is hereby given that the last day to register for the November 6, 2018, General Election will be Tuesday, October 9, 2018.

If you are not currently registered to vote or need to register at a new address, you may do so at the following locations and times:

In Person:

· Groveland Township Clerk’s offices 4695 Grange Hall Rd., Holly, MI 48442 Monday, Tuesday & Thursday 9:00am – 4:00pm, Wednesday 9:00am – 7:00 pm. Phone: 248-634-4152.

· County Elections Division, 1200 N. Telegraph Rd., Pontiac, MI 48341, Monday – Friday, 8:00am – 4:30pm.

· Secretary of State Branch Offices.

· At specified agencies for clients receiving services through Family Independence Agency, the Department of Community Health, Michigan Jobs Commission and some offices of the Commission for the Blind.

· At military recruitment offices for persons who are enlisting.

By Mail:

· Voter Registration Application – Mail to the election official as directed on the application by the close of registration deadline.

Note: Persons registering by mail are required to vote in person unless they have previously voted in person in the state or are at least 60 years of age or are handicapped.

The election will be conducted in all voting precincts of Groveland Township for the purpose of electing candidates for the following offices: United States Representative in Congress-8th District, United States Senator, Governor, Lt. Governor, Representative in State Legislature-51st District, State Senator-14th District, County Commissioner, State Board of Education, University of Michigan Regents, Michigan State University Trustees, Wayne State University Governors, Justice of Supreme Court, Judge of Court of Appeals – 2nd District, Judge of Circuit Court – 6th Circuit, Judge of Probate Court, Judge of District Court – 52nd District, Oakland Community College Board of Trustees, Mott Community College Board of Trustees, Brandon School District Board Member, Holly Area School District Board Member, Goodrich Area Schools Board Member, Brandon School District Operating Millage Renewal Proposal, Holly Area School District Bonding Proposal.

Publish in The Citizen 9-29-18