Public Notice: Groveland Township

Synopsis

Groveland Twp. Board 10-09-2018

Call to Order & Roll Call

Approved Agenda

Approved: Consent Agenda

Accts Payable

Financial Reports

Board Minutes Twp. /Fire/Special 9/24/18

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

Approved Text Amendment to Accessory Building

NEW BUSINESS

Approved SMART Credits

Approved Fire Dept. Chaplain Fee

Approved Fee Addition to Site plan Fees

Approved Twp. Office Closed on Election Day

RESOLUTIONS

Approved State Trunk Line Right of Way

Approved Waive Penalties for Non-Filing of Property Affidavits

FIREBOARD: Approved New Hire Jacob Mahoney

Approved RIT Team Training Center

Kerri Allen

Recording Secretary

Publish in The Citizen 10-13-18