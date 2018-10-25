Public Notice: Groveland Township

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP RESIDENTS

PUBLIC ACCURACY TEST

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Public Accuracy Test for the General Election to be held on Tuesday, November 6, 2018, has been scheduled for Tuesday, October 30, 2018, @ 10:00 a.m. to be conducted at the Groveland Township Office, 4695 Grange Hall Road, Holly, MI.

The Public Accuracy Test is conducted to determine that the electronic equipment used to conduct and tabulate the results of the election counts the votes in the manner prescribed by law.

Patti Back, Clerk

Groveland Township

4695 Grange Hall Rd.

Holly, MI 48442

248-634-4152

Publish in The Citizen 10-27-18