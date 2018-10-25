Public Notice: Groveland Township

NOTICE OF GENERAL ELECTION – NOVEMBER 6, 2018

IN

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP

To the Qualified Electors:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a General Election will be held in:

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP

County of Oakland, State of Michigan

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 6, 2018

THE POLLS will be open

7 o’clock a.m. until 8 o’clock p.m.

ALL POLLING PLACES ARE HANDICAP ACCESSIBLE

BRAILLE & AUDIO VERSIONS OF VOTING INSTRUCTIONS ARE AVAILABLE

AT THE POLLING PLACE LISTED BELOW:

Precinct 1—Groveland Township Office

(4695 Grange Hall Road)

Precinct 2 – Groveland Fire Station No. 1

(14645 Dixie Hwy. Training Center)

Precinct 3 –Groveland Fire Station No. 2

(3085 Grange Hall Road)

FOR THE PURPOSE OF ELECTING CANDIDATES FOR THE FOLLOWING OFFICES:

GOVERNOR/LT. GOVERNOR

SECRETARY OF STATE

ATTORNEY GENERAL

UNITED STATES SENATOR

CONGRESSIONAL United States Representative in Congress – 8th District

STATE State Senator – 14th District

State Representative – 51TH District

Board of Education – (2 seats)

University of Michigan Regents (2 seats)

Michigan State University Trustees (2 seats)

Wayne State University Governors (2 seats)

COUNTY County Commissioner

JUDICIAL Justice of Supreme Court (2 seats)

Judge of Court of Appeals – 2nd District Incumbent Position (4 seats)

Judge of Circuit Court – 6th Circuit Incumbent Position (5 seats)

Judge of Circuit Court – 6th Circuit Non-Incumbent Position (1 seat)

Judge of Circuit Court – 6th Circuit New Judgeship (1 seat)

Judge of Probate Court – Incumbent Position (1 seat)

Judge of District Court 52nd District, 1st Division Incumbent Position (1 seat)

Judge of District Court 52nd District, 3rd Division Incumbent Position (1 seat)

COMMUNITY COLLEGE Board of Trustees Member Oakland Community College (2 seats)

Board of Trustees Member Mott Community College (3 seats)

LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT Board Member Brandon School District (3 seats)

Board Member Holly Area School District (3 seats)

Board Member Goodrich Area Schools (2 seats)

Board Member Goodrich Area Schools Partial Term (2 seats)

AND FOR THE PURPOSE OF VOTING ON THE FOLLOWING PROPOSALS:

Proposal 18-1: To legalize possession, use and cultivation of marijuana products by users age 21 and older and commercial sales of marijuana through state-licensed retailers.

Proposal 18-2: A proposed constitutional amendment to establish a commission of citizens with exclusive authority to adopt district boundaries for select elected positions in the state every 10 years.

Proposal 18-3: To authorize automatic and Election Day voter registration, no-reason absentee voting and straight ticket voting, and amend the state constitution with the current legal requirements for military and overseas voting and post-election audits.

Brandon School District Operating Millage Renewal Proposal

Holly Area School District Bonding Proposal

ABSENT VOTER BALLOTS CAN BE OBTAINED FROM THE CLERK UNTIL NOV 3 BY 2:00 P.M.

ABSENT VOTER BALLOTS ISSUED ON MON, NOV 5 MUST BE VOTED IN THE TOWNSHIP OFFICE.

PATTI BACK, CLERK

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP

4695 GRANGE HALL RD.

HOLLY, MI 48442

248/634-4152

clerk@grovelandtownship.net

