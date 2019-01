Public Notice: Groveland Township

synopsis

groveland twp. board 01-14-2019

Call to Order & Roll Call

Approved Agenda

Approved: Consent Agenda

Budget Amendment

Accts Payable

Financial Reports

Board Minutes Twp. / Fire / 12/10/19

PUBLIC HEARING

PRESENTATION

Senator Johnson

NEW BUSINESS

Approved Appointing New Member to BZA

Approved Budget Workshop Date

Approved MTA conference

Approved Appointing Deputy Treasurer

Approved Renewal Rates for Dental/Vision

RESOLUTIONS

FIREBOARD

Kerri Allen

Recording Secretary

Publish in The Citizen 1-19-19