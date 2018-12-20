Public Notice: Notice of Action

state of michigan case NO:

judicial district 18-24010-ch

47th judicial circuit

county probate

order for service by

publication/posting and

notice of action

Court Address: 310 Ludington St., Escanaba, MI 49829

Court Phone Number: 906-789-5100

Caleb W. Hayes and Stephanie L. Hayes, individually and as Trustees of the Caleb W. Hayes and Stephanie L. Hayes Revocable Trust Dated February 7, 2018 3594 Rustic Haven Lane, Green Bay, WI 54313

Jacob D. Lynch P78810

RYAN LAW OFFICES

307 East C. Street, P.O. Box 638

Iron Mountain, MI 49801

(906) 774-3808

VS

Christina J. Neadow, a/k/a Christina Jane Neadow

individually and as surviving tenant by the entirety

1148 S. Ortonville Road, Ortonville, MI 48462

TO: CHRISTINA J. NEADOW

IT IS ORDERED:

1. You are being sued in this court by the plaintiff to enforce Option and Right of First Refusal and/or recover money damages. You must file your answer or take other action permitted by law in this court at the court address above on or before 2/1/2019. If you fail to do so, a default judgement may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint filed in this case,

2. A copy of this order shall be published once each week in The Citizen (Ortonville, MI) and the Daily Press (Escanaba, MI) for three consecutive weeks, and proof of publication shall be filed in this court.

4. A copy of this order shall be sent to Christina J. Neadow a/k/a Christina Jane Neadow at the last known address by registered mail, return receipt requested before the date of the last publication and the affidavit of mailing shall be filed with this courts.

12/14/18

John B. Economopoulos P58074

Publish in The Citizen 12-22-18 ,12-29-18, 1-5-19