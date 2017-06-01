Public Notice: Ortonville

Village of Ortonville

Notice of Public Hearing

The Ortonville Village Council will conduct a public hearing on Monday June 12, 2017 regarding the proposed Village budget for fiscal year 2017-2018.

The meeting will be held at 7:00 P.M. at Brandon Township offices 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, Michigan.

This meeting is open to all members of the public under Michigan’s Open Meetings Act. Persons with disabilities, who require assistance to participate or attend this public meeting, are requested to contact the village clerk at 248-627-4976 at least 72 hours prior to the start of the meeting. Village offices are located at 476 Mill Street, Ortonville.

