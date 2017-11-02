Public Notice: Ortonville

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Village of Ortonville will be holding a public hearing on November 27, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. in conjunction with its regularly scheduled meeting at 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, Michigan.

The purpose of the hearing is to offer an opportunity for the citizens to express their ideas on community needs and project proposals concerning the use of Federal Community Development Block Grant funds for the 2018 Program Year. The meeting will also offer the opportunity for citizens to comment on past CDBG projects.

Any further information regarding the above public hearing may be obtained at the Village of Ortonville Municipal offices at 476 Mill Street, Ortonville, Michigan 48462 during the regular office hours of 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, or by telephone (248) 627-4976.

Karyn E. Edwards

Village Clerk