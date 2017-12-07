Public Notice: Ortonville

SYNOPSIS

Village of Ortonville

Regular Meeting

November 27, 2017

Call to order 7:02 p.m.

Trustees Present: Brice, Butzu, Eschmann, Skornicka, Sleva, Wills

Public Hearing held at 7:31 p.m.

The following items were approved:

Agenda

Minutes of October 18, 2017

Minutes of October 23, 2017

Disbursements in amount of $34,567.35

Fire Authority requests (4)

2018 OTV Cable budget

Award of CDBG PY 2016 Funds

Facebook Cooperative

Appointment of Councilman

Parade Permits (2)

Oakland County IT Services Agreement for ArcGIS and Pictometry

DTE Proposal to install street light at Mill St and Crescent Hill

Adjournment 10:34 p.m.

Posted by Karyn Edwards, Village of Ortonville Clerk.

