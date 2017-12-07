Public Notice: Ortonville

SYNOPSIS
Village of Ortonville
Regular Meeting
November 27, 2017
Call to order 7:02 p.m.
Trustees Present: Brice, Butzu, Eschmann, Skornicka, Sleva, Wills
Public Hearing held at 7:31 p.m.
The following items were approved:
Agenda
Minutes of October 18, 2017
Minutes of October 23, 2017
Disbursements in amount of $34,567.35
Fire Authority requests (4)
2018 OTV Cable budget
Award of CDBG PY 2016 Funds
Facebook Cooperative
Appointment of Councilman
Parade Permits (2)
Oakland County IT Services Agreement for ArcGIS and Pictometry
DTE Proposal to install street light at Mill St and Crescent Hill
Adjournment 10:34 p.m.
Posted by Karyn Edwards, Village of Ortonville Clerk. A full copy of the minutes are available at the Clerk’s office located at 476 Mill Street, PO BOX 928, Ortonville, Michigan 48462 or on the Village Website @ www.ortonvillevillage.com.
Publish in The Citizen 12-09-17
