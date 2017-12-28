Public Notice: Ortonville

SYNOPSIS
Village of Ortonville
Regular Meeting
December 11, 2017
Call to order 7:02 p.m.
Present: Brice, Butzu, Robinson, Skornicka, Sleva, Wills
Absent with notice: Eschmann
The following items were approved:
Agenda
Minutes of November 27, 2017
Disbursements in amount of $20,741.86
Plaque Honorarium for Deputy Overall
Removal and replacement of asphalt parking surface for Crossman Park parking
Adjournment 9:14 p.m.
Posted by Karyn Edwards, Village of Ortonville Clerk. A full copy of the minutes are available at the Clerk’s office located at 476 Mill Street, PO BOX 928, Ortonville, Michigan 48462 or on the Village Website @ www.ortonvillevillage.com.
