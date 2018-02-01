Public Notice: Ortonville

SYNOPSIS

Village of Ortonville

Regular Meeting

January 22, 2018

Call to order 7:01 p.m.

Present: Brice, Butzu, Eschmann, Robinson, Skornicka, Sleva

Absent with notice: Wills

The following items were approved:

Agenda

Minutes of December 11, 2017

Minutes of December 14, 2017

Disbursements in amount of $14,330.28

Cable Coordinator Contract Renewal

Brandon Township Library Parade Permit

BYGA Executive Board and Board of Directors

Send Revision of Ordinance § 90.60 to Attorney for Review

Street Light Conversion to LED

Interim Manager Extension

Send Revision of Ordinance § 90.36 to Attorney for Review

Request Quotes for Survey of Ortonville Wildlife Preservation Park

Tabled were:

SEMCOG Membership

Interior Lighting Conversion to LED

Adjournment 10:30 p.m.

Posted by Karyn Edwards, Village of Ortonville Clerk. A full copy of the minutes are available at the Clerk’s office located at 476 Mill Street, PO BOX 928, Ortonville, Michigan 48462 or on the Village Website @ www.ortonvillevillage.com.

