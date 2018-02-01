Public Notice: Ortonville

SYNOPSIS
Village of Ortonville
Regular Meeting
January 22, 2018
Call to order 7:01 p.m.
Present: Brice, Butzu, Eschmann, Robinson, Skornicka, Sleva
Absent with notice: Wills
The following items were approved:
Agenda
Minutes of December 11, 2017
Minutes of December 14, 2017
Disbursements in amount of $14,330.28
Cable Coordinator Contract Renewal
Brandon Township Library Parade Permit
BYGA Executive Board and Board of Directors
Send Revision of Ordinance § 90.60 to Attorney for Review
Street Light Conversion to LED
Interim Manager Extension
Send Revision of Ordinance § 90.36 to Attorney for Review
Request Quotes for Survey of Ortonville Wildlife Preservation Park
Tabled were:
SEMCOG Membership
Interior Lighting Conversion to LED
Adjournment 10:30 p.m.
Posted by Karyn Edwards, Village of Ortonville Clerk.
