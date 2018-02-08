Public Notice: Ortonville

Public Notice

Village of Ortonville

The Village of Ortonville is requesting bids under Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) guidelines for the following services for the 2017 program year.

• The Village of Ortonville has been allocated $8,000.00 to reimburse a nonprofit agency for emergency food and/or personal care vouchers for low to moderate-income families in the Village of Ortonville or Brandon Township School District. The bid must specify:

• How units of service are defined

• Estimated number of units to be provided

• Value of the units of service to be provided

• How clients will receive services

ALL BIDS ARE DUE NO LATER THAN 5:00 P.M. ON FRIDAY, MARCH 2, 2018 TO THE ORTONVILLE VILLAGE CLERK AT:

476 MILL STREET, P.O. BOX 928,

ORTONVILLE, MI 48462

The Village of Ortonville is an equal opportunity employer. Businesses owned by women or minorities are strongly encouraged to bid. Questions can be directed to the Village Clerk at 248-627-4976.

Posted by Karyn Edwards, Village Clerk, 476 Mill Street, P.O. Box 928, Ortonville, MI 48462

Publish in The Citizen 2-10-18