Public Notice: Ortonville

Village of Ortonville

Township of Brandon

County of Oakland, Michigan

Request for Proposals

To Sell 1999 Dodge RAM “AS IS”

Introduction

The Village of Ortonville is seeking to sell 1999

Dodge RAM Pickup Truck, VIN3B7HF13Z0XG203574,

“AS IS”. Any questions or clarifications should be

directed through the Village Clerk, K. Liz Edwards,

villageclerk@ortonvillevillage.com . This document is

meant to serve as a specification for what to include in the bid package.

Specifications and Deadlines

1999 Dodge RAM Pickup Truck

1999 Dodge RAM ½ Ton 4WD pickup truck VIN 3B7HF13Z0XG203574

· 360 (V-8) Engine

· Transmission

· Working Plow

This vehicle was replaced, although the engine, transmission and plow were in working condition when it was taken out of service in June of 2017 this vehicle is not road worthy. This vehicle may be viewed at the Village of Ortonville, DPW Garage located at 159 Cedar Street, Ortonville MI 48462 during normal DPW hours.

Additional Cost Options

· The base purchase bid must clearly identify that the Village will not be liable for any costs for removal and that the purchaser will be responsible for any and all costs and the equipment is purchase “AS IS” and wil be removed from the Village Properties.

Payment Terms

· Upon awarding the bid the purchaser will present full payment with a certified or cashier’s check within 10 days of the award of the purchase bid.

· The vehicle must be removed within 5 days of final sale.

Schedule

· Bids are to be received by the Village of Ortonville Municipal office (476 Mill Street, Ortonville, Michigan 48462) by 5 pm EST on Friday, February 16, 2018

· The bids will be reviewed by the Clerk of the Village of Ortonville and the bid will be awarded on Monday, February 19, 2018.

· The Village reserves the right to reject any or all bids and may ask some bidders to review and update their quote.

RFP Response

RFP Proposal Response shall contain all information as requested herein and any additional information necessary to summarize the overall benefit of the proposal to the Village. One (1) Hard Copy of the proposal shall be provided by the proposing persons or firm in the Bid Package.

General Requirements

The purchase of this equipment is “AS IS” an at no time will the Village of Ortonville DPW or the Village of Ortonville be held responsible to add to, make concessions or be held responsible for any part of this purchase that may not be apparent during the inspection or purchase of this vehicle. Removal will be at the purchaser’s expense and at no time will the Village of Ortonville DPW or the Village of Ortonville be responsible for any liability that may be incurred during its removal.

This bid is for a complete equipment package and at no time will the Village accept bids for partial purchases.

Publish in The Citizen 2-10-18