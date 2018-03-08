Public Notice: Ortonville

SYNOPSIS
Village of Ortonville
Special Meeting
February 28, 2018
Call to order 7:01 p.m.
Present: Brice, Butzu, Eschmann, Robinson, Skornicka, Sleva, Wills
The following items were approved:
Agenda
Enter into Closed Session at 8:06 p.m.
Enter into Open Session at 8:20 p.m.
Extension of Job offer to William Sprague
Adjournment 8:28 p.m.
Posted by Karyn Edwards, Village of Ortonville Clerk.
Publish in The Citizen 3-10-18
