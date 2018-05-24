Public Notice: Ortonville

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The Village of Ortonville will conduct a public hearing on Monday, June 11, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as may be heard in conjunction with a scheduled meeting.
This hearing will be regarding the proposed Village of Ortonville budget for fiscal year 2018-2019.
The meeting will be held at the
Brandon Township Office
395 Mill Street
Ortonville, MI 48462
This meeting is open to the public under the Michigan Open Meetings Act. Persons with disabilities, who require assistance to participate or attend this public meeting, are requested to contact the Clerk at least 72 hours prior to the start of the meeting. Contact the Village Offices at 248-627-4976 for further information or special accommodation.
K. Liz Edwards
Village Clerk
Publish in The Citizen 5-26-18
