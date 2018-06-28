Public Notice: Ortonville

June 25, 2018

Call to order 7:01 p.m.

Present: Brice, Butzu, Eschmann, Robinson, Skornicka, Wills

Absent: Sleva

The following items were approved:

Agenda

Minutes of May 30, 2018

Minutes of June 11, 2018

Disbursements in the amount of $43,174.86

Employee Merit Increases

Cell Phone Stipend

BHS Homecoming Parade Permit

DDA 2018-2019 Budget

Adjournment 9:35 p.m.

Posted by Karyn Edwards, Village of Ortonville Clerk. A full copy of the minutes are available at the Clerk’s office located at 476 Mill Street, PO BOX 928, Ortonville, Michigan 48462 the Village Website @ www.ortonvillevillage.com.

Publish in The Citizen 6-30-18