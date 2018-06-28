Public Notice: Ortonville

June 25, 2018
Call to order 7:01 p.m.
Present: Brice, Butzu, Eschmann, Robinson, Skornicka, Wills
Absent: Sleva
The following items were approved:
Agenda
Minutes of May 30, 2018
Minutes of June 11, 2018
Disbursements in the amount of $43,174.86
Employee Merit Increases
Cell Phone Stipend
BHS Homecoming Parade Permit
DDA 2018-2019 Budget
Adjournment 9:35 p.m.
Posted by Karyn Edwards, Village of Ortonville Clerk. A full copy of the minutes are available at the Clerk’s office located at 476 Mill Street, PO BOX 928, Ortonville, Michigan 48462 the Village Website @ www.ortonvillevillage.com.
Publish in The Citizen 6-30-18
