Public Notice: Ortonville

SYNOPSIS
Village of Ortonville
Regular Meeting
July 23, 2018
Call to order 7:02 p.m.
Present: Butzu, Robinson, Skornicka, Wills
Absent: Brice, Eschmann, Sleva
The following items were approved:
Agenda
Minutes of June 25, 2018
Disbursements in the amount of $36,818.75
BGYA Request
2017-2018 Budget Adjustment
2018-2019 Budget Adjustment
DDA Painted Rock Garden Request
Planning Commission Reappointment of Larry Hayden
Repainting of South Wall of Old Mill Museum
Adjournment 9:37 p.m.
