Public Notice: Ortonville

Village of Ortonville

Planning Commission

The Village of Ortonville is seeking a village resident to serve on its Planning Commission for a two year term ending June 1, 2020. Planning Commission duties as outlined in ACT 285 of 1931 are: to create, amend and maintain the Master Plan for submission for approval by Village Council as well as review site plans for construction and to recommend zoning ordinances and changes to Village Council. The Planning Commission meets the first Tuesday of each month 7:00 p.m. at the Village Municipal Office. Interested individuals shoud send a letter of interest to the Village Clerk at villageclerk@ortonvillevillage.com or to the Clerk’s attention: Village of Ortonville, PO Box 928, Ortonville, MI 48462

Publish in The Citizen 8-25-18