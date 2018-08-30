Public Notice: Ortonville

SYNOPSIS
Village of Ortonville
Regular Meeting
August 27, 2018
Call to order 7:01 p.m.
Present: Brice, Butzu, Eschmann, Skornicka, Sleva, Wills
Absent: Robinson
The following items were approved:
Agenda
Minutes of July 23, 2018
Disbursements in the amount of $28,326.03
Treasurer’s Report
Special Event Permit
SepticSmart Proclamation
Pedestrian Crosswalk Warning Devices
Budget Adjustments
Cedar/Schoolhouse Paving Change Order
Cedar/Schoolhouse Paving Payment #1
Cedar/Schoolhouse Paving Payment #2
Oakland County Accelerated Foreclosure Resolution
Enter Closed Session
Return Open Session
Adjournment 10:047 p.m.
Posted by K. Liz Edwards, Village of Ortonville Clerk. A full copy of the minutes are available at the Clerk’s office located at 476 Mill Street, PO BOX 928, Ortonville, Michigan 48462 or on the Village Website @ www.ortonvillevillage.com.
