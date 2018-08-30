Public Notice: Ortonville

SYNOPSIS

Village of Ortonville

Regular Meeting

August 27, 2018

Call to order 7:01 p.m.

Present: Brice, Butzu, Eschmann, Skornicka, Sleva, Wills

Absent: Robinson

The following items were approved:

Agenda

Minutes of July 23, 2018

Disbursements in the amount of $28,326.03

Treasurer’s Report

Special Event Permit

SepticSmart Proclamation

Pedestrian Crosswalk Warning Devices

Budget Adjustments

Cedar/Schoolhouse Paving Change Order

Cedar/Schoolhouse Paving Payment #1

Cedar/Schoolhouse Paving Payment #2

Oakland County Accelerated Foreclosure Resolution

Enter Closed Session

Return Open Session

Adjournment 10:047 p.m.

Posted by K. Liz Edwards, Village of Ortonville Clerk. A full copy of the minutes are available at the Clerk’s office located at 476 Mill Street, PO BOX 928, Ortonville, Michigan 48462 or on the Village Website @ www.ortonvillevillage.com.

Publish in The Citizen 9-1-18