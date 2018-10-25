Public Notice: Ortonville

SYNOPSIS
Village of Ortonville
Regular Meeting
October 22, 2018
Call to order 7:00 p.m.
Present: Brice, Butzu, Eschmann, Skornicka, Sleva, Wills
Absent: Robinson
The following items were approved:
Agenda
Minutes of September 24, 2018
Minutes of October 8, 2018
Disbursements in the amount of $40,004.28
Treasurer’s Report
Consent Agenda
CDBG Projects 2019
Adjournment 8:48 p.m.
Posted by K. Liz Edwards, Village of Ortonville Clerk. A full copy of the minutes are available at the Clerk’s office located at 476 Mill Street, PO BOX 928, Ortonville, Michigan 48462 or on the Village Website @ www.ortonvillevillage.com.
Publish in The Citizen 10-27-18
