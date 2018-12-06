Public Notice: Ortonville

VILLAGE OF ORTONVILLE
2019 VILLAGE COUNCIL
MEETING SCHEDULE
Unless otherwise announced in accordance of state law, the Village of Ortonville will hold its regular meeting on the following dates at 7:00 p.m. at the Brandon Township Offices located at 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, Michigan.
January 28, 2019
February 25, 2019
March 25, 2019
April 22, 2019
May 20, 2019
June 10, 2019 *Budget Workshop – Village Office; 476 Mill St.*
June 24, 2019
July 22, 2019
August 26, 2019
September 23, 2019
October 28, 2019
November 25, 2019
December 16, 2019
K. Liz Edwards, Village Clerk
This notice has been prepared in compliance with 15.264, section 5(4), and 15.265 of Michigan Public Act 267 of 1967 and was approved at the December 12, 2016, Village Council Meeting.
Publish in The Citizen 12-8-18
