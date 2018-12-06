Public Notice: Ortonville

VILLAGE OF ORTONVILLE

2019 VILLAGE COUNCIL

MEETING SCHEDULE

Unless otherwise announced in accordance of state law, the Village of Ortonville will hold its regular meeting on the following dates at 7:00 p.m. at the Brandon Township Offices located at 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, Michigan.

January 28, 2019

February 25, 2019

March 25, 2019

April 22, 2019

May 20, 2019

June 10, 2019 *Budget Workshop – Village Office; 476 Mill St.*

June 24, 2019

July 22, 2019

August 26, 2019

September 23, 2019

October 28, 2019

November 25, 2019

December 16, 2019

K. Liz Edwards, Village Clerk

This notice has been prepared in compliance with 15.264, section 5(4), and 15.265 of Michigan Public Act 267 of 1967 and was approved at the December 12, 2016, Village Council Meeting.

Publish in The Citizen 12-8-18