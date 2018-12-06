Public Notice: Ortonville

VILLAGE OF ORTONVILLE
2019 PLANNING COMMISSION
MEETING SCHEDULE
The Village of Ortonville Planning Commission will hold its regular monthly meetings on the following dates. Meetings begin at 7:00 p.m. and are held at the Village Offices located at 476 Mill Street, Ortonville, Michigan.
January 8, 2019
February 5, 2019
March 5, 2019
April 2, 2019
May 7, 2019
June 4, 2019
July 2, 2019
August 6, 2019
September 3, 2019
October 8, 2019
November 5, 2019 (Wednesday)
December 3, 2019
K. Liz Edwards, Village Clerk
This notice has been prepared in compliance with 15.264, section 5(4), and 15.265 of Michigan Public Act 267 of 1967 and was approved at the December 6, 2016 Planning Commission Meeting.
Publish in The Citizen 12-8-18
VILLAGE OF ORTONVILLE