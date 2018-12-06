Public Notice: Ortonville

VILLAGE OF ORTONVILLE

2019 PLANNING COMMISSION

MEETING SCHEDULE

The Village of Ortonville Planning Commission will hold its regular monthly meetings on the following dates. Meetings begin at 7:00 p.m. and are held at the Village Offices located at 476 Mill Street, Ortonville, Michigan.

January 8, 2019

February 5, 2019

March 5, 2019

April 2, 2019

May 7, 2019

June 4, 2019

July 2, 2019

August 6, 2019

September 3, 2019

October 8, 2019

November 5, 2019 (Wednesday)

December 3, 2019

K. Liz Edwards, Village Clerk

This notice has been prepared in compliance with 15.264, section 5(4), and 15.265 of Michigan Public Act 267 of 1967 and was approved at the December 6, 2016 Planning Commission Meeting.

Publish in The Citizen 12-8-18