Public Notice: Village of Ortonville

Village of Ortonville

SYNOPSIS

Regular Council Meeting

June 26, 2017

Call to order at 7:02 p.m.

Present: Eschmann, Brice, Sleva, Dylus, Skornicka, Butzu, Wills

Approved the Following items:

Agenda

Council Minutes

Disbursements – $29,922.75

Girl Scout Troop 70649 Request to install 6 birdhouses/feeders in Crossman Park

Oakland County 2017 Pilot Local Road Improvement Program Matching Funds – $2,981

2017-2018 Fiscal Year Budget

Discussed Chicken Ordinance

Adjournment at 9:03 p.m.

A full copy of the minutes is available at the Clerk’s office located at 476 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI 48462 or on the Village of Ortonville website: www.ortonvillevillage.com.

Posted by K. Liz Edwards, Village Clerk

Publish in The Citizen 07-01-17