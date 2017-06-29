Public Notice: Village of Ortonville

Village of Ortonville
SYNOPSIS
Regular Council Meeting
June 26, 2017
Call to order at 7:02 p.m.
Present: Eschmann, Brice, Sleva, Dylus, Skornicka, Butzu, Wills
Approved the Following items:
Agenda
Council Minutes
Disbursements – $29,922.75
Girl Scout Troop 70649 Request to install 6 birdhouses/feeders in Crossman Park
Oakland County 2017 Pilot Local Road Improvement Program Matching Funds – $2,981
2017-2018 Fiscal Year Budget
Discussed Chicken Ordinance
Adjournment at 9:03 p.m.
