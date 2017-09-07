Public Notice: Village of Ortonville

SYNOPSIS
Village of Ortonville
Regular Meeting
August 28, 2017
Call to order 7:03 p.m.
Trustees Present: Brice, Butzu, Dylus, Eschmann, Skornicka, Sleva, Wills
The following items were approved:
Agenda as amended
Minutes of July 24, 2017, Regular Meeting
Disbursements in amount of $12,666.24
Motion 11A.2 Animal Control
Motion 12A Brandon High School Homecoming Parade Permit Application
Motion 12B 2018 SMART Municipal Credit and Community Credit
The following items were defeated:
Motion 11A.1 Animal Control
Motion11B Michigan Recreation Passport Grant Program
Motion 11C Iron Belle Trail Route
Adjournment 9:27 p.m.
Posted by Karyn Edwards, Village of Ortonville Clerk. A full copy of the minutes are available at the Clerk’s office located at 476 Mill Street, PO BOX 928, Ortonville, Michigan 48462 or on the Village Website @ www.ortonvillevillage.com.
Publish in The Citizen 09-09-17
