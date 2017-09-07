Public Notice: Village of Ortonville

SYNOPSIS

Village of Ortonville

Regular Meeting

August 28, 2017

Call to order 7:03 p.m.

Trustees Present: Brice, Butzu, Dylus, Eschmann, Skornicka, Sleva, Wills

The following items were approved:

Agenda as amended

Minutes of July 24, 2017, Regular Meeting

Disbursements in amount of $12,666.24

Motion 11A.2 Animal Control

Motion 12A Brandon High School Homecoming Parade Permit Application

Motion 12B 2018 SMART Municipal Credit and Community Credit

The following items were defeated:

Motion 11A.1 Animal Control

Motion11B Michigan Recreation Passport Grant Program

Motion 11C Iron Belle Trail Route

Adjournment 9:27 p.m.

Posted by Karyn Edwards, Village of Ortonville Clerk. A full copy of the minutes are available at the Clerk’s office located at 476 Mill Street, PO BOX 928, Ortonville, Michigan 48462 or on the Village Website @ www.ortonvillevillage.com.

