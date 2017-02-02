Public Notice: Village of Ortonville

SYNOPSIS
Village of Ortonville
Regular Council Meeting
January 23, 2017
Call to order 7:01 p.m.
Trustees Present:
Brice, Butzu, Dylus, Eschmann, Skornicka, Sleva, Wills
Public Hearing on Sign Ordinance
Approved the following items:
Minutes of December 12, 2016, as amended.
Disbursements-$21,376.35
EnviroAssist report
Minutes on Demand software
Old Town Hall water softener system
Sign Ordinance first reading
Library Parade Permit
Village Manager monthly report
Adjournment at 9:15 p.m.
