Public Notice: Village of Ortonville

By on No Comment

SYNOPSIS

Village of Ortonville

Regular Council Meeting

January 23, 2017

Call to order 7:01 p.m.

Trustees Present:

Brice, Butzu, Dylus, Eschmann, Skornicka, Sleva, Wills

Public Hearing on Sign Ordinance

Approved the following items:

Minutes of December 12, 2016, as amended.

Disbursements-$21,376.35

EnviroAssist report

Minutes on Demand software

Old Town Hall water softener system

Sign Ordinance first reading

Library Parade Permit

Village Manager monthly report

Adjournment at 9:15 p.m.

Publish in The Citizen 02-04-17

 

Public Notice: Village of Ortonville added by on
View all posts by David Fleet →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.