Public Notice: Village of Ortonville

Village of Ortonville

PUBLIC NOTICE

On February 27, 2017 the Village of Ortonville Council adopted amendments to the sign ordinance sections 4.302 and 4.303. A synopsis is as follows:

· Allowing a static message for mechanical or electronic signs · Limiting the static message to changes no more than every ten seconds · Limiting the brightness to a maximum sign luminous intensity to .3 foot-candles at the face of the sign with ambient light sensors · Requiring a failure mode of black screen · Requiring written certification from manufacturer of above requirements · Requiring an owner to certify that the default settings with not be adjusted or reset Further that: · Ground signs in the residential districts be limited in size per the table · And correct the wording regarding size of sign based on road speeds

A public hearing was held at the regularly scheduled Planning Commission meeting on January 3, 2017 and the amendments were introduced by first reading at the Village Council meeting on January 23, 2017. The amendments were approved by second reading at the February 27, 2017 regular Village Council meeting. It will become effective on Monday, March 13, 2017.

A full copy of the ordinance is available for review at the Village office Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on the Village website at www.ortonvillevillage.com .

If you have questions regarding this posting please stop by the Village office or call 248-627-4976.

Posted by Karyn E. Edwards, Village cClerk

Publish in The Citizen 03-04-17