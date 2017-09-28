Public Notice:Brandon Township

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON:

OXFORD COMMUNITY SCHOOLS

NOTICE OF CLOSE OF

REGISTRATION FOR THE

NOVEMBER 7, 2017

SPECIAL ELECTION

To the Qualified Electors of the Charter Township of Brandon County of Oakland:

Notice is hereby given that the last day to register for the November 7, 2017 Special Election will be October 10, 2017.

If you are not currently registered to vote or need to register at a new address, you may do so at the following locations and times:

In Person:

· Brandon Township Clerk’s offices 395 Mill St., Ortonville, MI 48462 Monday -Friday 8:30 to 5:00

· County Elections Division, 1200 N. Telegraph Rd., Pontiac, MI 48341, Monday – Friday, 8:00am – 4:30pm.

· Secretary of State Branch Offices.

· At specified agencies for clients receiving services through Family Independence Agency, the Department of Community Health, Michigan Jobs Commission and some offices of the Commission for the Blind.

· At military recruitment offices for persons who are enlisting.

By Mail:

· Voter Registration Application – Mail to the election official as directed on the application by the close of registration deadline.

Note: Persons registering by mail are required to vote in person unless they have previously voted in person in the state or are at least 60 years of age or are handicapped.

The election will be conducted in Precincts 3 and 4 of Brandon Township for the purpose of voting on Proposals for OXFORD COMMUNITY SCHOOLS:

PROPOSAL I. OXFORD COMMUNITY SCHOOLS BOND

PROPOSAL II. SINKING FUND MILLAGE PROPOSAL

Full text of the proposals may be obtained from:

Brandon Township Clerk’s Office 395 Mill St., Ortonville, MI 48462 248-627-2851 Candee Allen, Brandon Township Clerk

Publish in The Citizen 09-30-17