Public Notice:Brandon Township

SYNOPSIS
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON
SPECIAL MEETING
January 30, 2017
Call to order at 6:30 p.m.
Present: Allen, Darnall, DePalma, Kordella, Marshall & Thurman.
Approved:
Agenda
Workshop:
Trustee Interviews
Adjourned at 9:12pm
A full copy of the minutes is available at the Clerk’s office, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462 or on the Brandon Township Website at www.brandontownship.us
Posted by Candee Allen, Brandon Township Clerk, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462.
Publish in The Citizen 02-04-17