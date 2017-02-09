Public Notice:Brandon Township

SYNOPSIS

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON

REGULAR MEETING

February 6, 2017

Call to order at 7:05 p.m.

Present: Allen, Darnall, DePalma, Kordella, Marshall & Thurman.

Approved:

Consent Agenda

1st Reading Accessory Structures, Sec. 46-242(1)c-Detached accessory structures in residential front yard, added exception of: where lots are abutting navigable lakes & canals.

1st Reading Accessory Structures, Sec. 46-242(1)d5- The total area of all attached acessory buildings in the RE district increased from 1000 sq. ft. to 1200 sq. ft.

Janitorial Wages

Township Clean-up contract

MMRMA Reneweal Contract

Trustee Appointment

Denied:

1st Reading Solid Waste

1st Reading Weapons

1st Reading Accessory Structures, Sec. 46-242(5)

1st Reading Adopt International Property Maintenance Code

Director’s Wages

Board of Review Appointment

Adjourned at 11:30pm

