Public Notice:Brandon Township

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON
REGULAR MEETING
February 6, 2017
Call to order at 7:05 p.m.
Present: Allen, Darnall, DePalma, Kordella, Marshall & Thurman.
Approved:
Consent Agenda
1st Reading Accessory Structures, Sec. 46-242(1)c-Detached accessory structures in residential front yard, added exception of: where lots are abutting navigable lakes & canals.
1st Reading Accessory Structures, Sec. 46-242(1)d5- The total area of all attached acessory buildings in the RE district increased from 1000 sq. ft. to 1200 sq. ft.
Janitorial Wages
Township Clean-up contract
MMRMA Reneweal Contract
Trustee Appointment
Denied:
1st Reading Solid Waste
1st Reading Weapons
1st Reading Accessory Structures, Sec. 46-242(5)
1st Reading Adopt International Property Maintenance Code
Director’s Wages
Board of Review Appointment
Adjourned at 11:30pm
