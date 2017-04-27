Public Notice:Brandon Township

SYNOPSIS
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON
SPECIAL MEETING
April 18, 2017
Call to order at 6:35 p.m.
Present: Allen, Broughton, Darnall, DePalma, Kordella & Thurman
Arrived late: Marshall
Approved:
Agenda
Storage Tank Remediation project
Grubbing contract
No Action: Cemetery Parking lot Budget amendments
Discussion:
Review of policies
Flower fund
Service awards
Strategic Planning
Adjourned at 9:05 pm
A full copy of the minutes is available at the Clerk’s office, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462 or on the Brandon Township Website at www.brandontownship.us
Posted by Candee Allen, Brandon Township Clerk, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462.
Publish in The Citizen 04-29-17