Raquel Diaz

DIAZ, RAQUEL of Goodrich. Died October 28, 2018. She was 75.

Born November 4, 1942 in San Antonio, Texas to the late Manuel and Guadalupe (nee; Beltran) Negrete. She married Benito Diaz on May 8, 1961 in Waterford, Michigan. She is survived by her loving husband, Benito; two daughters, Rachelle (Scott) Crane and Tina (Jeff) Ervin; six grandchildren, Anthony (Cathy) Ervin, Natalie Ervin, Stephanie (Keith) Larzelere, Benjamin Crane, Ennio Crane and Seamus Crane; two brothers, Alfred and Rudolpho Negrete. Raquel retired from St. Joseph Mercy Hospital and was a member of St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church. Mass of the Resurrection will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 3, 2018 at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church 7296 Gale Road, Grand Blanc, Michigan. Family will receive friends on Friday from 3:00 to 5:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME-ORTONVILLE 135 South St., Ortonville. Memorial contributions may be made to the church or American Cancer Society. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family go towww.villagefh.com