Reaching out

Dylon Carr 8 a Bear Cub from Pack 531 clean up an Ortonville back yard Teens and Seniors Rocking & Raking on May 20. Photo by Patrick McAbee.

By David Fleet

Editor

The Teens and Seniors Rocking & Raking rolled on Saturday.

About 40 volunteers converged on 33 area homes in Ortonville, Brandon and Groveland townships to clean up yards, wash windows and rake leaves for those that need a little extra help.

“Every volunteer should be very proud that they helped senior citizens and disabled residents in the area,” said Candee Allen, Brandon Township clerk.

The volunteers represented Cub Scout Pack #531, Jr. Ortonville Community Emergency Fund, Seymour Lake United Methodist Church., Brandon High School National Honor Society, Ortonville Lions Club, Truck Town Thunder, Brandon Township, Brandon Schools and St. Anne Church Youth Group.

“I appreciate the 2017 TSRR Committee for their hard work and dedication to this program and to the volunteers and sponsors and donors that give so much to support this opportunity to help senior citizens,” she said.

“Many businesses and individuals donated money, food and supplies to make this project successful. A huge thank you to the Stockley family for making dozens of cookies for the lunch every year, “added Allen.

Plans are being made now to schedule the Teens & Seniors Rocking & Raking in April of 2018.

The community event was started about 10 years ago by former Brandon Township Clerk Jeannie McCreery, in conjunction with the home repair program “Rebuilding Together.” Senior citizens ages 62 years and older and disabled adults of any age are assisted with chores. There is no cost to the homeowners and a luncheon is provided to volunteers.