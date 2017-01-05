Remembering 2016

(Editor’s Note: This week, we wrap up our Year in Review with a look-back at some of the news stories we covered from July-December 2016)

Goodrich Haven

Goodrich

-Village officials gathered with John Hambrick of JGH Consulting in July to further discuss the future of Goodrich Haven, a senior housing project.

When completed, the planned project will feature 52 one- or two-bedroom apartments for individuals 55-years-old and up. The complex will be located on 6-and-a-half acres on the northeast corner of M-15 and Hegel Road. The property was purchased by the developer about six years ago from the Goodrich United Methodist Church.

The apartments will be targeted toward low-income senior citizens who are capable of independent living.

Unit sizes range from about 725 square feet for a one bedroom to 1,083 square feet for a two bedroom. A total of 39 units will be one bedroom and 13 units will be two bedrooms. According to the development strategy, a total of four phases of apartments are possible. Goodrich Haven will also include a senior center open to the community.

While the final number of available apartments is still uncertain until a site plan is approved —more than 80 perspective residents have expressed interest in the facility.

The village will further discuss the project in January 2017.

New Brandon AD

Brandon Twp

.- Chris Deines was unanimously approved as the district’s new AD at the July 18 board of education meeting.

“I’m really looking forward to establishing and building new relationships in the community of Brandon,” said Deines, who was previously the athletic director in Durand and replaces Don Watchowski. “The toughest thing for me is in Durand, I had every student in my class at one point, I knew them all by first name. I am looking forward to getting to know everyone here and building those relationships and helping coaches and teams get to the next level of greatness.”

While it was easier to learn the names in Durand, a small class B district, with 460 students at the high school, compared to Brandon, where that number is currently more than double at 984, the challenge of a larger school district is what inspired Deines to apply here.

“I believe that Chris is exactly what the athletic department needs to continue moving forward,” Superintendent Matt Outlaw said. “Chris understands what it takes to be a successful coach and to have a highly successful athletic department. I look forward to great things from Chris.”

New Ortonville DDA director

At their July 25 meeting, the village council approved the hire of Matt Jenkins as the new Downtown Development Authority (DDA) director.

Jenkins was the recommendation of the DDA Board, by a 5-2 vote at a meeting earlier this month after six applications were received and three candidates were interviewed.

“We wanted someone who is results and business-oriented, an articulate professional, with a fresh perspective,” said Allison Brauer, a DDA board member, of the choice of Jenkins. “But the most important piece was his experience and education. He has over 20 years experience in marketing, fundraising, grant writing and he has done extensive charity and volunteer work.”

Jenkins, 47, is a White Lake resident who is currently self-employed as an organizational and fund development consultant. He has prior DDA experience having served as a volunteer for the Highland DDA for the past seven years, currently as a chairman of the economic restructuring committee, although he will now leave that post to avoid any conflicts with his new position as director of the Ortonville DDA.

Goodrich man arrested for sex crimes

Terry Cadarette, a Goodrich businessman and resident, was arrested on July 18 after he allegedly used the social media app Grindr to attract a 14-year-old boy into his home for sex.

He was charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct, one count computers-internet communicating with another to commit a crime and one count accosting a child for immoral purposes. Cadarette was the owner/broker of Real Estate Pros, 8331 S. State Road.

According to Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickell, in November 2013, the 14-year-old boy, now 17-years-old, was online conversing with Terry Cadarette, then 45-years-old, via the computer application “Grindr” and via text messaging.

The 14-year-old boy, out of concern for the age difference, told Cadarette, “I am only 14-years-old and I am nervous about the age difference.” Cadarette reassured the 14-year-old boy that everything would be fine. Cadarette coaxed the 14-year-old to meet in person and suggested that they meet at a store in Davison, reported Pickell.

The report states the young boy walked to that store from his parents’ home, and was picked up there by Cadarette. The defendant then drove the 14-year-old to his home in Goodrich and sexually assaulted him.

After the assault, Cadarette drove the 14-year-old back to the intersection near his parents’ home and dropped him off.

“It took a lot of courage for the young man to come forward,” said Pickell. “The parents were shocked, but the father was very supportive of the son and accepting. The young man was not afraid to talk and bring this case against Cadarette.”

GHS interim principal named

Goodrich-

Brian Eddy began serving as interim high school principal on July 26. He will remain in the position pending the return of David St. Aubin, who remains on extended medical leave.

“I’m excited to be part of the Goodrich School District,” said Eddy, 35. “I’m eager to step in as principal and help out anyway I can. It’s exciting to be here and my door is open for students, or staff as the new school year approaches.”

Eddy has nine years administrative experience, serving as principal in the Bentley, Mt. Morris and Morrice Area school districts. He attended the University of Minnesota-Morris and received his B.S. in education and biology from Western Michigan University in May 2003. In 2006, he earned a master’s degree in teaching from Marygrove College. Eddy is a 1999 graduate of Goodrich High School.

Primary keeps one supervisor, ousts another; millage shot down

Tere Onica won the Republican nomination for Atlas Township supervisor in the Aug. 2 primary election with 651 votes, or 50 percent of the votes cast, defeating incumbent two-term supervisor Shirley Kautman-Jones, who tallied 587 votes, or 45 percent.

“I’m honored to be elected supervisor,” said Onica. “I’ve been asked by many township residents and those at the county level over the last two years to run for supervisor.”

Onica had been township clerk for 16 years before running for supervisor.

In Brandon Township, Incumbent Kathy Thurman kept the Republican nomination for supervisor, with 1,238 votes, or 58.40 percent, defeating challenger Jayson Rumball, who received 881 votes, or 41.56 percent.

A building and site sinking fund tax levy proposal for the Brandon School District, 2-mills for 2 years that would have raised $2.2 million for capital improvements including a new wastewater treatment plant, was shot down by voters with 1,778 no votes, 60.77 percent, to 1,148 yes votes, or 39.23 percent.

Goodrich School District voters approved a one-year non-homestead tax levy renewal of 18 mills used for the school district’s general fund budget. A technical error in the March 8 ballot language prompted the new question, which passed 1,513 yes to 683 no.

MABAS groundbreaking

On Aug. 11, area officials participated in the groundbreaking of the new Michigan Mutual Aid Box Alarm System, or MABAS, storage warehouse north of Grange Hall Road west of Dixie Highway in Groveland Township.

When completed, the 17,000 square-foot facility will house emergency response equipment to assist with disasters across the state and the Great Lakes region.

Shaken baby

A Brandon Township man was charged with first degree child abuse after shaking his 3-month-old son, resulting in multiple injuries and possible loss of the baby’s sight.

Chance Erin James, 36, was arraigned on Aug. 6 by 52-2 District Court Magistrate Judith Holtz, with bond set in the amount of $250,000, cash surety, no 10 percent. He faces up to life in prison for the assault on his child, which resulted in subdural hematomas, retinal hemmorhaging of both eyes, a fractured tibia, and four fractured ribs.

“The baby will survive, but there is a high probability of sight issues, the possibility of blindness, and with a bleed in the brain, it’s difficult to tell the extent of that injury until he reaches school age,” said Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Greg Glover, Brandon substation commander. “We have a lot of cases of child abuse, many with criminal sexual conduct allegations, but it is rare out here to have a case like this with major long-term injuries.”

Township gravel pit

now park land

An Oakland County Parks official announced in late August that two purchase options had been signed for 252 acres in GrovelandTownship for a park expansion. The agreements come after the DNR reported in November 2014 a grant for $2.9 million was approved from the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund for the purchase of the property for the Oakland County Parks.

The multi-use park project includes an off-road vehicle course created on some of the former gravel mining ground. The professionally designed track is made to test the skills of drivers and abilities of machines at slow speeds, in a safe, legal environment on the south of Mt. Holly where the noise will not be intrusive nor change the character of the community. The off-road track was opened to the public as a test in late 2014 and attracted several hundred spectators during the Dixie Gully Run.

The property which incorporates a lot of poplar and cottonwood trees along with a rolling landscape will use the natural features for the off-road vehicles.

Margaret Lee, Citizen of the Year

Margaret Lee, a long-time Brandon Township resident who has dedicated herself to serving those in need in this community for more than two decades, was named the 2016 Citizen of the Year.

Lee, 73, received numerous nominations from community members who value her service as treasurer of the Ortonville Community Emergency Fund. The non-profit organization runs a food pantry for low-income residents of the Brandon School District and also provides other emergency assistance through the generosity of donors and efforts of area churches.

“Through all the highs and lows of this organization, she was consistently there to see it through,” wrote OCEF volunteer Sue Roberts in her letter nominating Lee for Citizen of the Year. “She has worked diligently and tirelessly to ensure that our community food pantry stayed open to help serve our neighbors struggling with critical food shortages.”

Search for Ally Brueger’s killer

Nikki Brueger, in a September interview with The Citizen, pleaded for the community’s help in finding her daughter’s killer.

Ally Brueger, 31, was shot in the back four times around 2:30 p.m., July 30, as she ran in the 11000 block of Fish Lake Road in Rose Township.

“Losing her is incomprehensible to us,” said Brueger in September at the Rose Township home she shares with husband Franz and until the end of July, also shared with Ally. “She was our only child and my best friend. My husband uses the word assassinated because she was shot four times. He’s a Vietnam vet and his comment was that he made it through the war and 40 years later, our daughter is assassinated two miles from our home. This was the route she ran and she never told me that she ever had any problems with anyone.”

Ally was a dedicated runner for the past 10 years who logged 10 miles every day, even before working 12-hour shifts as a registered nurse at Providence Park Hospital in Novi.

Michigan State Police Lt. Michael Shaw said there was evidence at the scene that indicates Brueger likely knew her killer.

After receiving about 75 tips, and interviewing approximately 100 people that knew Ally, he emphasized “everyone is considered a suspect” in this case which presents a difficult challenge due to the rural environment in which there are a lack of witnesses and no surveillance cameras.

The case remains unsolved and a reward is offered for tips leading to the killer. To see the rest of this story and for more information, visit http://thecitizenonline.com/murder-on-the-mind-the-hunt-for-ally-bruegers-killer/

New village manager

David Trent was named the new village manager after the council unanimously approved him for the position during an Oct. 13 special meeting.

Trent is a Salem Township resident and serves as a trustee in that community. He also served as Salem Township clerk for two terms, from 2004-2012, and was a former candidate for state representative.

The 63-year-old noted he has always had a passion and interest in government.

He replaced John Lyons, who retired in May and then returned to be interim manager after Mike Lee resigned after only a few months.

Man charged in attack on

Atlas jogger

On Oct. 21 Genesee County Sheriff Department announced that a Clarkston man was charged following an Oct. 7 attack on a woman on the cross country trail located behind Oaktree Elementary School, 7500 Gale Road in Atlas Township.

He was also charged in an attack on a woman jogging at Abernathy Park in Davison on Sept. 30. Charles Gamble II, 40, was charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and assault and battery. He is currently lodged in the Genesee County Jail on $3 million bond.

“The defendant, Charles Gamble, put fear into the hearts and minds of our community,” said Robert Pickell, Genesee County Sheriff, during a press conference following the arrest.

Gamble allegedly came out from behind a tree and attacked a 36-year old woman. The victim’s 7-year old son, who was running behind his mother, began screaming at the alleged assailant, who fled the scene. The woman’s 11-year-old daughter was also nearby, but was unharmed.

“He brutally beat her about the face causing a facial fracture, which required surgery,” said Pickell regarding the woman in the Atlas Township assault. “This victim was very courageous. She fought back. She fought him off by kicking and slapping. I might add that he assaulted his first victim in Davison, where he beat her on her face three-four times knocking her into unconsciousness.”

“We also learned from our investigation, the defendant is under psychiatric care where he is being treated for rage and impulsive behavior. Gamble is a violent man who preyed on innocent and vulnerable women and children and used our trails and parks that were for families to enjoy and build memories and he tried to take that away from our community, but failed.”

Hypothermia claims Brandon man with dementia

Brandon Twp

.-An 89-year-old township man with dementia was found dead in a canal near his home in early November.

Brandon deputies and medics were called at 11:25 a.m., Nov. 4 to the 1900 block of Lake Pointe Drive in the township after the man’s neighbor, who checked on him frequently because the elderly man suffered from dementia and lived by himself, noticed his garage door was open.

He searched his neighbor’s house, but couldn’t find him and was then joined by another neighbor to search the area. They found their neighbor in a nearby canal, floating face up.

When the victim was removed from the water, it was discovered he had suffered trauma to his head, but an autopsy determined the head injury was superficial, possibly caused by the fall into the canal. An autopsy determined hypothermia was the cause of death.

Whiteout causes I-75 pileup

Groveland Twp.-

Shortly before 2:30 p.m., Dec. 10, a whiteout descended upon I-75 in the township. Moments later, the crashes began in the northbound lanes.

Within minutes, 37 vehicles, including four semi-trucks and a U-Haul truck, were piled up on the freeway, with emergency responders rushing to the scene a half-mile north of E. Holly Road.

“There is a corner and it goes downhill a little, and the way it was described, there was two minutes of a complete whiteout,” said Groveland Fire Chief Steve McGee. “No one knows who started it, but everyone was involved within just minutes, with vehicles on their roofs, on their sides, all of them had a lot of damage.”

Fortunately, there were no life-threatening injuries. Firefighters from Groveland were joined by those from Springfield and Independence townships as well as the North Oakland Fire Authority, Michigan State Police and Oakland County Sheriff’s Office deputies in responding to the scene after a flood of 9-1-1 calls. Crashes were simultaneously happening on the southbound lanes of I-75 as a result of the slippery condiitions.

McGee credits police with doing a great job on slowing and stopping traffic to the area, and with the scene secured, medics started triage, a sorting system in which they rushed from vehicle to vehicle, assessing occupants and tagging them with different colors according to severity of injuries while another crew disconnected batteries to vehicles to avoid fire hazards from the crash.