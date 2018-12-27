Remembering 2018 pt. 1

January

Brandon Fletcher Intermediate sold

Brandon Twp.- Sold.

By a 6-0 vote in January, the Brandon School Board of Education accepted an offer from local business owner Barry Bass to purchase the Brandon Fletcher Intermediate School building. School board vice-president Bob Eisiminger abstained from the vote since he is a member of the Bridgewood Church, which also bid on the purchase of the building.

The plan BLB Enterprises has for the building is a sports complex and restaurant. Bass explained that there would be indoor soccer, batting cages, and plenty of other places to practice and play sports during off seasons, weekends, summer vacation and also makes this facility available for use of travel sports teams.

The Brandon Fletcher Intermediate school has been closed since the end of the 2016-2017 school year, and the building has been for sale and brought in a lot of interest for the purchase.

February

400 wins for Barns

In February Goodrich varsity basketball coach Gary Barns wins 400th game

Gary Barns has not had a technical foul in 10 years.

“I’ve never been kicked out of a game either,” laughs Barns, reflecting on his career.

After 27 years of coaching the Goodrich Martian’s Boys Varsity basketball team Barn’s has reached another pinnacle of the game—400 wins.

Goodrich defeated Corunna 44-37 on Feb. 2, 2018

March

#Marchforourlives

Seventeen names. Seventeen minutes.

On March 14, at 10 a.m., for 17 minutes, Brandon and Goodrich high schools joined others across each time zone as students, school faculty and supporters around the world organized walk outs and silence at their schools to honor those killed in the massacre at the Parkland high school Feb. 14, 2018.

“The walk out is a message to the world—enough is enough,” said a 17-year old Brandon High School Senior who remained anonymous. “We walked out for the 17 killed in Parkland and to seek stricter gun laws. The schools try to protect students but really our fear is the world we live today. It’s not the fault of the school rather it’s about gun laws and the rules around guns.”

The senior said at 10 a.m., students could stand up and quietly walk out of class to front of the Brandon High School building near the flagpole. They would stand there for 17 minutes. “Three of us spoke with administrators in private on Tuesday regarding the walkout and came up with a plan,” she said. “The turnout was great, it was peaceful and effective.”

The walk out is part of the #marchforourlives to raise awareness about issues of school safety and the impact of gun violence.

April

American Idol

Atlas Twp.-It’s over.

After wowing celebrity judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan in prime time on ABC “American Idol” township resident Genavieve Linkowski bid to make the top 50 contestants fell short on Sunday night April 1.

“It was such a good experience overall,” said Linkowski, 19. “I was in the top 77 (contestants), I had a great time.”

Linkowski earned the American Idol Gold Ticket to Hollywood on March 19 following a stellar performance of “I Won’t Give Up,” by Jason Mraz on primetime ABC. The Hollywood week competition which aired April 1 included a solo and group auditions before the celebrity judges.

“I was hanging out with Katy Perry’s dad,” laughed Linkowski. “I was feeling really excited. I got on stage and I said, ‘I was going to sing “Praying,” by Kesha. Then Katy Perry said under her breath, ‘good song choice.’ Song choice is huge. “Praying” is not a happy song it’s a sad song. It’s a passionate song. I wanted to connect with the audience. Vocally it was an excellent performance. I could have done better on the stage performance side. I felt like I was going home.”

Linkowski’s road to the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville, Tenn., and the American Idol celebrity judging round has been ongoing for the past five years.

However, a chance video that went viral of her performing at a local thrift store thrust her to the American Idol stage.

“I know this is what I’m suppose to do with my life,” she said. “God has told me to sing, so that’s what I am doing.”

May

Sex offenders removed from group home

Brandon Twp.- An area group home attracted the ire and concerns of residents.

In May the township board of trustees meeting was packed with locals expressing their thoughts on a Sleepy Hollow home near Granger Road. Neighbors say an adult foster care facility would occupy the home which now housed two convicted sex offenders who have since been removed.

“The two sex offenders were removed from the property on Wednesday, May 9. I’m very happy that the department of corrections implemented this action,” said Township Supervisor Kathy Thurman. “The township is in the process of filing s complaint with the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs. I am thankful to the residents, Senator Dave Robertson, Representative John Reilly, and attorneys Cooney and DeWitt for working with the township to get these sex offenders removed in a timely manner.”

The spacious 2,800 square foot home was sold last fall to new owners who may have mislead the sellers.

“We’re working closely with the township attorney, getting all of the information to him so he can lead us down the next course of action,” said Thurman, in a prepared statement. “We have potential violations that we’re trying to follow up on. Brandon Township has been diligently working with Representative Reilly, Senator Robertson and the Township Attorney to resolve the issue of allowing sex offenders to live in the newly licensed group home located at 301 Sleepy Hollow. Representative Reilly and Senator Robertson have been in contact with the Department of Corrections and have assured me that the sex offenders will be placed elsewhere in very short order. We will continue to work toward keeping sex offenders from living in this home and other adult foster care facilities in Brandon Township.”

Brandon bus drivers now outsourced

Brandon Twp.-During the May meeting by a 5-2 vote the Brandon Board of Education Ok’d outsourcing school bus drivers.

Diane Salter, president, Bob Eisminger, vice president, Marianne Dwyer, secretary and trustees Lisa Kavalhuna and John Chartier voted in favor of outsourcing while trustee Kevin McClellan and treasurer Debbie Brady voted against it.

“This was a very difficult decision for our board of education,” said Matt Outlaw, district superintendent.

“While the financial aspects of the discussion favored the change, this decision was about more than money. We have been blessed with a transportation department that has faithfully served this community for many years. While the change would not hurt department members financially, it is still a big change for our employees.”

The district has been discussing the possibility of outsourcing since January, and parents in the community have been outspoken about their opinion of outsourcing being a bad idea.

“I don’t think this is the right move for our district,” said Brady, district trustee. “We privatized the custodians and I get complaints that our buildings are dirty, we’ve had to pay DM Burr more money to get people in here, I don’t think it’s the right move.”

Local support was evident, said Outlaw.

“The district serves more than 2,600 students with more than 4,000 parents,” he said. “While there are some parents that are more vocal than others, many parents support the option of outsourcing to a transportation company (First Student) instead of outsourcing to a payroll company (EduStaff).”

First Student will offer the driver and mechanic positions to the current Brandon employees, and all who have benefits will keep them. In addition, they would receive pay raises, a signing bonus, free training and more.

“The ripple effect of passing on $300,000 or more of savings annually was difficult to overlook. Its impact on items such as teacher recruiting/retention efforts and investment in programs and opportunities for students loomed large,” said Outlaw. “We have to use our limited resources wisely, which means difficult decisions are sometimes necessary to best serve our students.”

June

Council will not renew administrator contract

Goodrich- In June the village council voted 3-2 to not renew the village administrator/clerk contract for Jakki Sidge. Jake Vick, Tim Light and Tim Barraco voted to not renew the contract. While Council President Mark Baldwin and Council member Shannon McCafferty voted to renew.

Vick made the motion, seconded by Barraco.

Vick stated the village administrator contract is in effect for one year after the date of execution and renews automatically year to year unless either party requests in writing that it is renegotiated or not renewed. Those requests, continued Vick, to be effectual, must be received by the non requesting party three months before the date of the automatic renew. On Oct. 10, 2011 Sidge was selected to serve in the office.Baldwin opposed the decision.

Survey:Keep GTFD

Groveland Twp.-On Wednesday the results of a township-wide survey were tallied seeking input possible changes to the fire department.

A total of 1,653 surveys were mailed to township households on June 8 and returned via a self addressed stamped envelope by June 14. The surveys were opened during a public meeting including Pam Mazich, township clerk, David Fleet, editor The Citizen newspaper along with other township staff.. The results from each survey were announced and made available for public review.

A total of 747 surveys (45 percent) were returned with 395 (53 percent) supporting maintaining the current two fire stations and 352 (47 percent) supporting the merger with NOCFA. There were five spoiled surveys.

Homeowners were asked to consider: to maintain the Groveland Fire Dept. with two fire stations. Having a 3.94 operating millage, second highest fire millage in the county. or consider merging as a 1/3 partner with NOCFA (North Oakland County Fire Authority) which currently serves Holly and Rose Townships at a millage rate of 3.25, a 17.5 percent reduction in cost. (Approximately $86 annually per household having a $250,000 value).

The surveys reflected some of the issues debated during a May 14 township meeting where the option of joining NOCFA and consolidating the fire departments was discussed due to a financial shortfall. Township officials say that over the last 10 to 15 years that given a fire department budget of $1.8 million only about $26,000 per year is left over. The funds are not enough to buy and replace firetrucks that cost $300,000 and ambulances at $115,000.

Many opposed the option vying to continue the current fire department and the two stations. Currently, township residents pay 3.94 mills for fire protection, or $394 each year in taxes for a $200,000 home. The fire funds were also supplemented by medical runs to other communities.

