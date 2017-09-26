Richard Raymond of Orion Twp., died September 26, 2017.
He was 79.
Born February 7, 1938 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Walter R. and Lorraine (nee: Worth) May. He is survived by his brother, Walter May; three grandchildren, Tyler May, Calley May and Caitlin Edwards; four great grandchildren, Elizabeth Lufkin, Dylan Lufkin, Alyssa Galle and KC Galle; daughter-in-law, Laurie May; he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Jacquelyn May; one daughter, Kathleen; one son, Kristopher May; one great grandson, Alex Lufkin; three sisters. Richard worked for numerous glass companies in the area as a Glazer and retired from the Dominican Sisters in Oxford. A memorial visitation will be on Friday, September 29, 2017 from 6:00 to 8: 00 p.m. at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME-ORTONVILLE 135 South St., Ortonville. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dominican Sisters Motherhood (775 W. Drahner Rd., Oxford, MI 48371). To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com