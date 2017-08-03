Robert Albert Bergamini of Ortonville died July 15, 2017.

He was 86.

Born Jan. 8, 1931 in Detroit to the late Albert and Virginia (nee: Ilitch) Bergamini. He is survived by his soulmate of 45-plus years, Genevieve McKinney; three children, Denise Ceriotti, Kim (Janine) Pavkovich and Robert Pavkovich; four grandchildren, Danny and Courtney Ceriotti, Adam (Lindsay) and Kara Pavkovich; two great-grandchildren, Presley and Sadie; nieces and nephews, Geneva Deseck, Michael and Gail Hall, Belinda Batten, Clete Bates and Lee McKinney; great-nieces and great-nephews, Seth and Jessica Batten and Janelle Pongracz and Trevor Deseck; and great-great niece, Akira Sollars. He was preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Bergamini.

Robert was a Corporal in the U.S. Army and was truck driver with the Teamsters Local 299. Mass of the Resurrection was July 21, 2017 at St. Anne Catholic Church, Ortonville. Interment was at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Detroit. Arrangements were entrusted to Village Funeral Home, Ortonville. Memorial donations may be made to the Ortonville Community Emergency Fund.